Thandiwe Newton Stuns In Safety Pin Earrings, “Top Tier Beauty Goals”

When not filming or promoting the HBO series Westworld, Hollywood star Thandiwe Newton is often sharing photos on social media. When she posted the series below, of her holding a pear in a hand with matching pear-colored nail polish, she wrote: “Pears, man. *Swoon* You feel me? 🤤 Slow Food. Seasonal Picking. Harmony.”

Thandiwe’s fans are going wild for the gorgeous close-up photos. “Top tier beauty goals,” replied one fan.

Another fan noted the fruit she’s holding: “My favorite is D’Anjou pear. Love the nails color, goes perfect with your pear,” while another noted her choice of earrings: “Safety pin earrings? Mamma, could you be any more real?”

Get ready to hear more of Thandiwe: she provides the voice of Ginger in the upcoming animated movie Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget. Zachary Levy is the voice of Rocky, Game of Thrones star Bella Ramsay is Molly. Chicken Run is scheduled for a November 2023 release.

The Season 4 finale of Westworld airs Thursday, August 14.