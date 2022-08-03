Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter Stuns In Crop Top, Cowboy Hat, “Hottest Cowgirl Ever”

When not on a Hollywood movie set, Sylvester Stallone (Rocky, Rambo) spends time with his family, including his gorgeous and brave daughter Sophia. That’s Sophia below allowing a tarantula spider crawl on her hand.

Sophia’s sister, actress Sistine Stallone (Midnight in the Switchgrass with Bruce Willis and Megan Fox) also braved the big hairy spider (see below).

Below are recent selfies of Sophia in a crop top and cowboy hat. She captioned the series: “yeehaw.”

Her fans love the look. As one wrote: “hottest cowgirl ever.”

She looks great in any kind of hat!

Get ready to see more of Sly: he finished filming The Expendables 4, which is scheduled for a 2023 release. Jason Statham, 50 Cent and Megan Fox co-star.