‘Southern Charm’ Star Shep Opens Up About Marriage Fears, “Don’t Hold Breath For Ring”

In the Southern Charm episode ‘Holy Mutt-Rimony,’ it’s wedding day for the two celebrity Charleston canines, Lil Craig and Peaches. While Craig Conover and Naomie Olindo bump heads and Austen Kroll sulks when he sees Olivia Flowers has brought a date, Shep Rose “opens up to Whitney about his marriage fears.

As seen in the photos above and below, Shep, 42, is in a relationship with his Southern Charm co-star Taylor Ann Green, who is 27.

When Taylor shared the bikini pic above, one fan replied: “Don’t hold your breath for a ring…. unfortunately, you are dating a lifelong bachelor.” Another fan warned Shep: “Marry her or you will lose her.“

The relationship is so strong, they’re doing ads together, as seen in the bag campaign below.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9 pm on Bravo.