Sophia Bush’s Husband Surprises Her With Dream House in Malibu, See Her Literal Shock

2022 has been a good year for actress Sophia Bush, professionally and personally. Not only did she star in the new medical drama Good Sam on CBS but she also got married.

Two days after returning from their honeymoon, Sophia’s “sweet husband,” Grant Hughes, threw a birthday dinner in her honor. Sophia turned 40.

Mr. Hughes continued to shower his bride with gifts: the morning after the birthday dinner, he surprised Sophia by renting “a little AirBnB at the beach.” It wasn’t any old beach house. He rented Sophia’s “LITERAL dream house.”

As Sophia says, the house has been the subject of her “multiple Pinterest boards” by “one of my favorite interior design icons on THIS EARTH.” Be sure to swipe and see “the literal shock in slide two.”

In case you missed photos of Sophia’s big day, see above. That gorgeous floral dress is by designer Monique Lhuillier. Below is what she wore the night before. The backless cape dress is by Roksanda.