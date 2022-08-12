Russell Westbrook Spotlights School Affluence in “Next Chapter” — “Separate Worlds”

NBA superstar and current Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is more than just a future Hall of Fame basketball player. With his unique energy and style, Westbrook occupies a larger place in the culture than your average hoops star.

Long a fashion icon beloved by the likes of Anna Wintour at Vogue, Westbrook really lives up to that much overused moniker: he’s an icon — unafraid to express himself in ways that sometimes mystify his fans, but satisfy him.

It’s the ultimate badge of the true individual.

Now with the latest collection in his Honor The Gift fashion brand, Westbrook explores the deeper meaning of self-expression in fashion, and how it relates to affluence and its opposite. Especially during the formative school years.

This “next chapter” for Honor The Gift locates its aesthetic in a “powerful visual narrative” derived from the juxtaposition of private vs. public schools — as Westrbook says: “two separate worlds for one purpose.”