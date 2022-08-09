Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Russell Crowe Returns To Gladiator Colosseum, “My Old Office,” For The Pope’s Exorcist

by in Culture | August 9, 2022

Russell Crowe

Russell Crowe, photo: Eva Rinaldi, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Hollywood movie star Russell Crowe won an Oscar for his role as Maximus Decimus Meridius in Gladiator. Twenty-two years later and Crowe is taking on another role set in Rome, Italy — as Father Gabriele Amorth.

The real-life Italian Catholic priest not only performed more than 100,000 exorcisms for the Vatican but he also lived to write about them. His bestselling memoir is titled An Exorcist Tells His Story.

According to Deadline, after his death in 2016, Father Gabriele “left behind a trove of additional accounts of his exploits pulling the devil out of people all over the world.”

Above and below are photos Crowe has taken while in the Eternal City. He captioned the group shot at the Colosseum (below): “Taking the kids to see my old office.”

With the Sistine Chapel photos below, Crowe wrote: “I’m not sure there’s a more special privilege in the world than to hold the key for the Sistine Chapel and to experience it’s glory in silence. So grateful.”

