Reese Witherspoon Looks Just Like Her Mama Betty, 74, “Same Sparkle”

August 18 is the birthday of Betty Reese, the mother of Hollywood super star Reese Witherspoon (Walk the Line, Legally Blonde, Election).

When the Oscar winner shared the gorgeous photos below, she wrote: “Happy Birthday to the most amazing Mama in the whole world! 💖 Every day I get to hear you laugh while you tell the best stories is such a gift! Please keep bringing the sunshine into our lives.”

Fans are going wild over the personal photo album. One replied: “You look like your mama.. beautiful.. happy birthday” and another noted that the two women have the “same sparkle.”

Reese captioned the candid shot below: “Dream date.”

Get ready to see more of Reese: she’ll be back on Season 3 of The Morning Show with Jennifer Aniston, and she’s reprising her famous role as Elle Woods for Legally Blonde 3!