Rasheeda’s Daddy Issues Resurface, Husband Kirk Frost “I’m Gonna Plead the Fifth”

On Season 10 of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, in the episode ‘Taste of Your Own Meda-Cine,” while Sierra wrestles with whether or not to tell Kendra about Meda‘s revelation, (according to VH1) “Rasheeda‘s daddy issues resurface when he plans an unexpected visit.”

Hours before the episode airs, Rasheeda’s husband, Kirk Frost shared the photo above and wrote: “I think I’m gonna plead the fifth 😬🥴 Rumors could potentially ruin everything.”

As seen in the last episode (above), Rasheeda tends to give advice to people vs. taking the fifth.

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta airs Mondays at 8 pm on VH1, right before Love & Hip Hop Miami at 9 pm.