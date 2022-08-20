Rachel Boston Stuns In Yellow Mini Dress In ‘Dating the Delaneys’ Hallmark Movie

The protagonist of the new Hallmark Channel movie Dating the Delaneys is divorcee, bakery owner Maggie (Rachel Boston). Her mother has a boyfriend, her daughter has a crush, and her ex-husband is getting remarried.

She hasn’t been on a date in 20 years, so when she meets Michael (Paul Campbell), they decide to “practice” dating together, as friends.

Rachel Boston and Paul Campbell starred in The Last Bridesmaid, too. Swipe to see “now and then” photos. She wears a gorgeous yellow eyelet lace dress in Dating the Delaneys and a long, form-fitting yellow gown in The Last Bridesmaid. As one fan replied: “love that you have a yellow dress in both.”

Dating the Delaneys premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, August 20 at 8 pm.