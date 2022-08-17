Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Queen Latifah Flaunts Dope Shirt, “Brother on the Plane Gave It To Me”

by in Culture, Fashion, Style | August 17, 2022

Queen Latifah The Equalizer

Queen Latifah, The Equalizer (Michael Greenberg/CBS)

When not on a stage performing or filming on a Hollywood movie set, hip hop star and actress Queen Latifah (The Equalizer) is often traveling. With the photo below, she shared a fun story from her flight to New York.

Queen Latifah reports: “Told the brother on the plane that his shirt was dope as he returned from the bathroom. Just before we left the plane he Gave it to me!

Note: That fleece zip-up sweatshirt with the “all-over face print” is by PUMA X KIDSUPER STUDIOS. KidSuper Studios is an artist collective based in Brooklyn, founded by Colm Dillane.

As seen above, Gucci Mane is a fan of the designer; so is race car driver Lewis Hamilton (immediately above). SNL star Kenan Thompson recently modeled for KidSuper (below).

