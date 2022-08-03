Patrick Stewart Reunites With Star Trek’s Dr. Crusher, “Freaking Gorgeous!”

American TV viewers know English actor Sir Patrick Stewart for his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation (1987-1994) and its subsequent films.

When 82-year-old Stewart shared the sweet photo above from the San Diego Comic Conference with actress Gates McFadden, 73, he wrote: “Since 1987.” As more than one fan noted, Gates is “freaking gorgeous!”

Gates played Dr. Beverly Crusher on the original series and will reprise the role for the Season 3 premiere of Star Trek: Picard, which is scheduled for 2023. Below is the trailer for Season 2.

Star Trek: Picard is a follow-up series to Star Trek: The Next Generation (1987) and Star Trek: Nemesis (2002).