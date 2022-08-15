Naomi Campbell Flaunts A LOT of Leg in Hot Pink Platform Stilettos, “Breathtaking”

Supermodel Naomi Campbell posed for the upcoming issue of British Vogue with fellow supermodel Kate Moss. The fashion magazine calls the September 2022 issue “An A to Z of modelling’s brightest stars.” Out on newsstands on Tuesday, August 23.

As seen in the photo above, Naomi flaunts a lot of leg in a hot pink Valentino coat and matching platform stilettos. As one fan replied: “Breathtaking.”

If you haven’t heard: hot pink is in. Naomi wears a hot pink dress by Versace above.

Naomi posed in a silver bodysuit by Alexandre Vauthier in the March 2022 issue of British Vogue.