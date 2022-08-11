MLB: Chicago Cubs Pitcher Drew Smyly’s Gorgeous Wife Stuns In Bikini Pics

Two MLB teams, the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds, are playing a regular-season game at the legendary Field of Dreams baseball park located in Dyersville, Iowa.

Drew Smyly, the starting, left-handed pitcher for the Cubs at the Field of Dreams, is known for his 92.2 mph sinker and his 78.2 curveball.

When not on a MLB mound, Smyly (aka Big Shooter) spends time with his gorgeous wife Eryn (see above and below).

Drew and Eryn just had their third baby — it’s a girl!

The Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds game at the Field of Dreams will broadcast live on Thursday, August 11 at 7 pm on FOX.