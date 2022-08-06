Miranda Kerr’s Billionaire Husband Models For Vogue, Wears Louis Vuitton

Australian supermodel and Kora Organics boss Miranda Kerr and her billionaire husband, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel, posed for the August cover of Vogue Australia — see below.

It’s Kerr’s fourth cover for Vogue Australia (she’s wearing Fendi); it’s Evan’s first (he’s in Louis Vuitton).

Evan made the cover but Miranda dominated the spreads inside the magazine.

For the August issue, a crew from the fashion magazine was invited “beyond the gates of their Hunter Valley farm” in Australia.

While interviewed, the couple talked about raising their three kids—and co-parenting their eldest, Flynn, with actor Orlando Bloom and mega pop star Katy Perry, among other things.