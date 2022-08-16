Lori Loughton Dances With John Stamos on Stage, “Aunt Becky Is Back!”

Fuller House star John Stamos is good friends with Mike Love of the Beach Boys so it’s no surprise to see him on stage, on the drums, playing the band’s 1988 hit song Kokomo.

What is a surprise is the video above. That’s Stamos’ former Full House and Fuller House co-star Lori Loughton, clapping and dancing behind Stamos. She played Becky, the wife of Jesse (Stamos’ character) on the popular series.

Full House fans couldn’t be happier. “Aunt Becky is back!” wrote one, while others celebrated “Becky and Jesse reunited!”

Lori’s daughter, Instagram model Olivia Jade, replied: “This is so cute!!”

The Festival at Sandpoint, where Stamos played with the Beach Boys, thanked Stamos for “the surprise appearance.”