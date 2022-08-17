Lisa Vanderpump Stuns In Sheer Black Lace Dress In Hamptons, “Back In Pumps”

While the Bravo reality TV series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills continues, former star Lisa Vanderpump continues to expand her restaurant and wine empire and raise money for a good cause.

While in East Hampton, New York, Lisa is promoting Vanderpump Wines (see below) and attended a special event in honor of her dog rescue foundation, Vanderpump Dog Foundation. In the video above, Lisa stunned in a sheer, black lace dress. Her fans love the look, from head to toe. As one fan replied: “Lady Vanderpump is back in pumps!“

As seen below, Lisa signed bottles at three local bottle shops (in Southampton, Glen Head and Westbury). She wrote: “I may have also crept around each store hiding signed bottles, so keep an eye out if you’re local!”

You can also see Lisa in Vegas — she opened a restaurant in Vegas Paris, as did Martha Stewart (The Bedford).

P.S. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills staring Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna, among others, airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on Bravo.