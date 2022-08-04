Lindsay Lohan Takes Over Netflix Office, Poses With ‘Squid Game’ Mannequin

Newlyweds Lindsay Lohan (Parent Trap, Freaky Friday, Mean Girls) and Bader Shammas left their home in Dubai to visit New York City. Lohan, a native New Yorker, has been living in the Middle East for the past five years.

When not recording her podcast The Lohdown, the former child star is either filming a new movie or negotiating with the powers that be to film one.

As seen above, Lindsay visited the Netflix office with her sister Aliana Lohan (in the red shirt and cut-offs). As one excited fan replied: “lindsay lohan is taking over Netflix!” Another noted that Lindsay’s “glorious hair” matches the red of the Netflix logo.

When Aliana shared the photo above, with their mother Dina Lohan, she captioned it: “Power puff girls.”

Get ready to see more of Lindsay: she stars in the upcoming holiday romantic comedy Netflix movie Falling For Christmas (originally titled Christmas in Wonderland). Jack Wagner (General Hospital, When Calls the Heart) stars, too.

She plays “a young and newly engaged heiress” who suffers from amnesia after a skiing accident, and falls for the handsome lodge owner who takes care of her.