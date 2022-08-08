Katherine Heigl Startles Dog, Teenage Daughter Giggles, “Best Part of Video”

When not on a Hollywood movie or TV set, actress and animal advocate Katherine Heigl (Knocked Up, Grey’s Anatomy, Firefly Lane) spends time at home and with her family and pets.

When Heigl shared the video above, surrounded by four dogs, she ponders aloud the question, How many dogs are too many? The fun, dramatic delivery of her answer literally startles the dog she’s holding.

With the video, Heigl wrote: “The best part of this video is my Naleigh Moon’s giggle at the end! I live to make my teenager giggle.”

Naleigh Moon is her 13-year-old daughter. As seen above, she is also the mother of 5-year-old son, Josh, Jr., and 10-year-old Adelaide.

Get ready to see more of Katherine: she’s scheduled to star in the upcoming TV series Woodhull, which is based on the book The Woman Who Ran for President.

She plays the real life female protagonist, Victoria Woodhull, runs for President of the United States in 1872. That’s right, even before women could vote.

Woodhull ran as a candidate of the Equal Rights party and former slave Frederick Douglass was her running mate.