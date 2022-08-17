Juliette Lewis “Smashes It” In Sexy Mermaid Dress, Kim Cattrall Reacts

When not filming Yellowjackets with Christina Ricci or Queer as Folk with Kim Cattrall, Hollywood movie star Juliette Lewis is turning heads on the red carpet.

The gorgeous and talented actress wore a stunning, strapless black sequin “mermaid” dress (by Givenchy) at the HCA (Hollywood Critics Association) TV Awards, and also had the opportunity to raise awareness for Big Love Animal Rescue.

When former Sex in the City star Kim Cattrall saw the photo of Lewis above, she replied: “Smashing it!”

And when Kim shared her glamorous photo below with her dog, Juliette Lewis replied: “YOURE MAGIC.”