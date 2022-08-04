Jordana Brewster Reveals ‘Get Ready’ Makeup Routine, 20 Coats of Mascara

When not filming or promoting the next Fast and Furious movie with co-stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Ludacris, among others.

Hollywood movie star Jordana Brewster spends time with her family including her fiancé Mason Morfit. (See cute couple photos below.)

Jordana filmed herself while getting ready for a Saturday Night date and to the Pitbull/Blake Shelton song “Get Ready.”

She captioned the video below: “My routine hasn’t changed much since I was 16; 20 coats of mascara minimum.”

Jordana doesn’t reveal the brand of mascara she uses but it’s clear she uses Chanel face powder.

Her fans agree: Jordana looks amazing with and without makeup.