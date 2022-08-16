Jodie Sweetin Wears ‘Fuller House’ Pink Satin Robe on Wedding Day

While ABC re-airs the episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune starring actress Jodie Sweetin (Tuesday, August 16, 8 pm ABC), the Fuller House star is pouring over photos from her wedding day.

Last week, Jodie married Mescal Wasilewski in Malibu. When she shared the photos above, she wrote: “I kinda can’t stop thinking about this day… Here’s a few personal pics with family and friends from the wedding. And scroll to the last pic and see if perhaps you recognize anything?!“

The last picture features Jodie getting ready for her big day while wearing a pink bathrobe. Fans recognize the She Wolf Bride Pack robe from Fuller House. Watch clip below.