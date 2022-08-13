Jodie Comer Flaunts Tan In Strappy Sundress, “You Have To Show It Off”

When not on a Hollywood movie set, British actress Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) is enjoying her time off this summer.

When Jodie shared the stunning photo above, of her sitting pretty in a black strappy sundress, she wrote: “When you have a tan for one week out of the whole year. (You have to show it off).”

More than one fan replied, “Wowzers!”

When not on a set, Jodie models and serves as a spokesperson for the skin care company Noble Panacea.

Fun fact: Elon Musk’s mother, model Maye Musk, is also an ambassador for the cosmetics brand.