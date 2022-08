Actress/dancer Jenna Dewan is clearly having fun filming Season 5 of the ABC cop drama, The Rookie. When she shared the video below, of her happily dancing in her costume as LAFD Lt. Bailey Nune, her fans went wild with praise. One wrote: “All cops should do that.”

Jenna also shared the LAFD sweat suit photo and the fun quick-change video, below.

The Season 5 premiere of The Rookie will air September 25 on ABC.