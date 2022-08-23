Hugh Hefner’s Widow, 36, Wows In Bikinis After Fat Transfer Surgery

Reality TV stars and Playboy models Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt are hosts of the podcast Girls Next Level, where they’re watching all the old episodes of Girls Next Door with fans and telling stories about their unbelievable time at the Playboy mansion with the late Hugh Hefner.

When they announced that a TV series is being made (Samara Weaving is playing Holly), their former Girls Next Door co-star Crystal Harris Hefner replied: “Congrats.”

Crystal, Playboy Playmate of the Month for December 2009, was married to Hefner from 2012 until his death in 2017.

In January 2021, Crystal shared the photo below and wrote: “I had a fat transfer surgery October 16 and almost didn’t make it through. I lost half the blood in my body and ended up in the hospital needing a blood transfusion. I’ve been slowly eating my way back to health since then and I am now finally feeling ok.⁣”

The 36 year old added: “I advocate for being natural since I got very ill and removed my implants and everything else toxic in my body in 2016. I should have learned my lesson the first time but I guess the universe keeps sending you the same lesson until you learn it.”