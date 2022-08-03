Henry Cavill TV Commercial Looks Like James Bond Audition, “Drink to 007”

The British actor Henry Cavill is known for playing the iconic hero Superman (and Clark Kent) in the Hollywood movies Man of Steel, Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice , and Justice League.

When not on a movie set, Cavill is endorsing No1 Botanicals sparkling water. When fans saw his most recent commercial (see above), more than one say he should be the next James Bond.

One wrote: “Feels like a James Bond audition,” and another chimed in, “Drink to 007.”

Above and below are some behind-the-scene photos from the commercial sets.

For the 2021 No 1 Botanicals campaign, Henry was on a sailing boat in Italy.

Get ready to see more of Henry: he’s reprised his role as Sherlock Holmes in the upcoming Netflix film Enola Holmes 2 with Millie Bobby Brown and Helena Bonham Carter.