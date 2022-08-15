Halle Berry Is Waiting Patiently For Viola Davis, “But It’s Hard”

The Hollywood Reporter just broke the news that Hollywood movie star Viola Davis (Fences) will join the Hunger Games prequel as head gamemaker villain, Dr. Volumnia Gaul.

Lionsgate motion picture group president Nathan Kahane said of the Oscar, Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress joining the cast: “Her formidable and powerful presence will add layers of complexity and menace to this story.”

But Viola hasn’t even started to film that. She will next be seen next on the big screen in The Woman King (which she also produced).

When Viola shared the post below, she wrote: “I can’t wait for you to experience #TheWomanKing.” Fellow Oscar winner Halle Berry (Monster’s Ball) replied: “waiting patiently… but it’s hard.”

In the interim, Halle is celebrating her 56th birthday in a sheer black lace top and “feeling so much gratitude and love on this birthday! WOW!”

The Woman King will make its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) before being released in theaters on September 16, 2022.