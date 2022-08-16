Florence Pugh Stuns In Black Mesh Corset Dress, “Finally, Something Cracks”

When not filming a Hollywood movie, English actress Florence Pugh (Black Widow, Little Women) often models. As seen below, for the cover of the September 2022 issue of Harper’s Bazaar (US), the gorgeous and talented star wears a black mesh corset dress by Dior.

Harper’s Bazaar says Pugh has “built a career on playing women who refuse to be silenced.”

During the interview, Pugh tells the editor: “I guess all of my movies have that element of women being forced into a corner, forced into an opinion, forced into a way of life.” Pugh adds, “And then finally, something cracks.”

Get ready to see more of Pugh: she stars in the highly anticipated movie Don’t Worry Darling with director/actress Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles. In theaters September 23.