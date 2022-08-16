Erin Krakow Reveals ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 10 Video, Hearties “So Freaking Happy”

Actress Erin Krakow is the star of the hit Hallmark Channel series When Calls the Heart. She plays widowed school teacher Elizabeth Thornton. The show was renewed for a tenth season in June 2022.

While on location, Erin shared the sweet video above, and captioned it: “Season 10. So grateful for this show and this place. Hoping for 100 more eps.” Erin added The Carpenters song “We’ve Only Just Begun” to the video.

When Calls the Heart fans (“Hearties”) are going wild for the video. As one wrote: “This makes my heart so freaking happy.” Another replied: “Thank you for sharing this lil slice of heaven with all of us.”

And when not filming When Calls the Heart, she celebrates the birthdays of friends, including her former co-star Lori Loughlin, see above.