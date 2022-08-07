Donnie Wahlberg Spotted Outside Waffle House at 4 AM, “Smothered and Covered”

When not playing NYPD detective Danny Reagan on Blue Bloods with Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg is likely on stage performing with the long-lasting boy band, New Kids on the Block (NKOTB).

The insanely fit 52-year-old entertainer is known for going to a local Waffle House after a concert.

When he shared the video above, he captioned it: “Very few things are more beautiful at 4am, after a long night on stage, than a Waffle House.”

Many of Donnie’s fans are fans of Waffle House, too. “Waffles and grits all night long” and “Smothered and covered,” were just two of comments about the “good fast food” served at WH.

Donnie’s fans are going wild over the video which features his stunning smile. One fan wrote: “Your smile is one of the best gifts you give u” while another replied: “That smile is distracting!!!”

Waffle House definitely has a loyal following, as seen from the adorable photos above.