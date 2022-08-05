Danica Patrick Stuns In Plunging Mini Dress, “My Liver Broke Up With Me”

Danica Patrick Stuns In Plunging Mini Dress After Breast Implant Removal

While her ex-boyfriend, NFL Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers talks about how great their relationship was for him (they broke up in 2020 after two years of dating), former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick is vacationing with friends.

As seen in the photos above, Danica (the one in the stunning and plunging white mini dress) has been enjoying Napa Valley wine country in California.

She captioned the photos: “My liver broke up with me after the last week. 🤣 ….but, what a blast between Alaska and Napa!!”

Just three months ago, Danica was recovering from her breast implant removal surgery (see photos above).

And when not at the beach (see below), Danica is promoting her Napa Valley wine brand Somnium (see above).