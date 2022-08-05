Courteney Cox Tones Thighs at BBQ With Suzanne Somers, “Wow!”

Not much more needs to be written after a title like that. And it’s literal. As seen in the video below, Friends star Courteney Cox has invited Three’s Company star Suzanne Somers to her home for dinner.

While Courteney mans the grill and adds slices of cheese to the turkey burgers, Suzanne Somers repeatedly says “Wow.”

The reward is when the camera pulls back and we see the two iconic TV stars using the exercise product, the Thighmaster, which Suzanne was the spokesperson for in the 1990s.

The Thighmaster was referred to in one of the first episodes of Friends (see above).

Courteney also keeps her thighs toned via tennis (above) and kickboxing (below).

Get ready to see more of Courteney: she stars in the Starz comedy-horror series Shining Vale with Greg Kinnear and Mira Sorvino. Trailer below.