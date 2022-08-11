Camila Mendes Takes Sexy Selfie With “The Lads” In Mirrored Room, ‘Revenge’

When not filming or promoting the popular CW series Riverdale, Hollywood star Camila Mendes has fun with friends.

When Camila shared the gorgeous selfies below (taken in London with, as she says, “The Lads“), her fans went wild with praise. “Love your outfits,” one fan wrote. “Love the pics,” wrote another.

Get ready to see more of Camila: she stars in the upcoming Netflix movie Do Revenge with Maya Hawke (daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman). It’s a smart, modern day Mean Girls.

Do Revenge will be released on September 16.