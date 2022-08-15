Brie Larson Shuts Eyes Listening to Music, “It Burns Through My Body”

When not training for or acting as Captain Marvel in front of a Hollywood movie crew, Oscar Award-winning actress Brie Larson enjoys her time off at home and listening to music.

When she shared the gorgeous photo above, of her with her eyes shut and wearing delicate pink laces on her shoulders, Brie wrote: “not pictured: @maggierogers playing louder than my neighbors appreciate.”

Brie again kept her eyes closed when wishing her friend (above) a happy birthday. She says they like to sing Hamilton at the top of their lungs.

In the video above, Maggie Rogers talks about her new album Surrender (it’s her second), and being “so angry” and how “it would just burn through my body.”

As seen above, Maggie perform her new hit song “Want Want” on Jimmy Fallon.

Maggie Rogers got her big break when Pharrell Williams heard her son Alaska while she was at NYU. Since then, she’s been nominated for a Grammy Award for Best New Artist (2019) and graduated from Harvard Divinity School in 2022.