Brie Larson Is “Simply Adorable” In Groot Hat, Vin Diesel Reacts

When not playing Captain Marvel on a Hollywood movie set, Oscar Award-winning actress Brie Larson is often traveling and modeling, and sometimes both at the same time.

When Brie shared the adorable photo above, she captioned: “BIG Groot Fan.” That’s Groot on her snapback hat. As one fan replied: “Simply adorable.”

Groot has appeared in Marvel Comics Universe film franchises including Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers, and Thor… and will star in the upcoming series I Am Groot, which will be released on August 10 only on Disney+ (trailer above).

When actor Vin Diesel saw the photo of Brie in the Groot hat, he replied with a red heart emoji.

Vin Diesel recently welcome Brie to the Fast and Furious family. Fast and Furious 10 (aka Fast X) is scheduled for a May 19, 2023 release.