Blake Lively Is All Smiles at Disneyland With Princess Jasmine, ‘The Husband’s Secret’

Hollywood movie star Blake Lively is celebrating her birthday early with her sister, fellow actress Robyn Lively, at Disneyland. See cute photos below. Blake will turn 35 on Thursday, August 25.

When Tom Hanks’ wife, actress/singer Rita Wilson, saw the Disneyland photos, she replied: “happy birthday to the happiest girl.” Swipe to see Blake with Princess Jasmine from Aladdin and an army of storm troopers from Star Wars.

Blake’s previous post was scarier. When she shared the scary shark attack video above (with the funny caption ‘Finding Nemo: Deleted Scenes’, Rita Wilson replied: “Why are you trying to give me nightmares, girl?”

The footage is from Blake’s 2016 movie The Shallows. She plays a surfer attacked by a great white shark. Note: Blake is using the video to promote her beverage brand Betty Buzz, a premiere drink mixer.

Get ready to see more of Blake: she will star in the upcoming movie The Husband’s Secret based on the novel of the same title by Liane Moriarty, who also wrote Big Little Lies!