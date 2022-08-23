Blac Chyna Rocks Dior Bikini on the Beach in ‘The Black Hamptons’

Blac Chyna made her TV debut on the reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2014. She was good friends with Kylie Jenner (daughter of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner; sister of Kim, Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner) before dating Rob Kardashian.

In 2016, she starred in Rob & Chyna, a reality show about the young couple preparing for the arrival of their first child, daughter Dream Renée Kardashian. After breaking up with Rob, Chyna got her own reality show, The Real Blac Chyna, in 2019.

Now the 36-year-old mother of two (she is also the mother of rapper Tyga‘s 9-year-old son King Cairo Stevenson) is making her acting debut in the BET series The Black Hamptons.

It’s about two wealthy families (the Brittons and Johnsons) who both vie for the same property along the two-miles of beachfront along the coast of Sag Harbor, aka The Black Hamptons.

Vanessa Bell Calloway (This Is Us, Shameless, Coming to America, What’s Love Got To Do With It) plays the matriarch of the “old money” Brittons, Carolyn Britton. When Carolyn’s son brings Karrin (Chyna) home to meet his mother, Carolyn delivers the cold line, “Is she lost?”

As seen in the trailers above and below, Karrin also rocks a Dior logo bikini on the beach with a large brimmed hat and round pearl sunglasses. Of course, it’s not the first time Chyna has posed in a bikini.

The Black Hamptons series premiere airs Thursday, August 25 on BET.