Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley’s Daughter Models Sexy Swimsuits In Mom’s Garden, “Smokeshow!”

August 21, 2022

When ‘The Piano Man’ Billy Joel and Sports Illustrated supermodel Christie Brinkley were married (1985-94), they had a child together, Alexa Ray Joel.

Alexa, 36, has followed in her father’s footsteps as a singer. And it now appears as if she’s following the footsteps of her mother as a swimsuit model.

When Alexa Ray shared the white swimsuit series below, she quoted Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby and gave photo credit to her mother: “Pictures By Mother Darling From Her Magical Garden!” As one fan replied: “Smokeshow!”

Get ready to see more of Christie: she is one of many supermodels (Carol Alt, Beverly Johnson) interviewed for the upcoming documentary Art Be Damned! It’s about “the Golden Age of Fashion Photography.”


