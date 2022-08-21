Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley’s Daughter Models Sexy Swimsuits In Mom’s Garden, “Smokeshow!”

When ‘The Piano Man’ Billy Joel and Sports Illustrated supermodel Christie Brinkley were married (1985-94), they had a child together, Alexa Ray Joel.

Alexa, 36, has followed in her father’s footsteps as a singer. And it now appears as if she’s following the footsteps of her mother as a swimsuit model.

When Alexa Ray shared the white swimsuit series below, she quoted Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby and gave photo credit to her mother: “Pictures By Mother Darling From Her Magical Garden!” As one fan replied: “Smokeshow!”

Get ready to see more of Christie: she is one of many supermodels (Carol Alt, Beverly Johnson) interviewed for the upcoming documentary Art Be Damned! It’s about “the Golden Age of Fashion Photography.”



