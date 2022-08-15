Bella Thorne Stuns In Hot Pink Cutout Bodysuit, “I’m Losing My Fkn Mind”

When not filming a Hollywood movie or TV series, actress Bella Thorne (Time Is Up) is turning heads in real life. The provocative fashionista knows what to wear and how to wear it.

As seen above, Bella Thorne stunned in a hot pink, “baring cutout front” bodysuit with an exposed back (by designer Mugler) at Lollapalooza.

She wrote: “I remember when Dani Thorne first told me she wanted to be a dj… fully self taught & Performing at lollapalooza!! I’m so proud of her.”

Get ready to see more of Bella: she launched a new Instagram account @fendimindset, where she posts photos like the one above, modeling her beloved designer clothes and accessories.