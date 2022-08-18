Aubrey Plaza Flaunts “Supermodel Legs” In Gorgeous Cut-Out Mini Dress

Hollywood movie star Aubrey Plaza (Dirty Grandpa, Parks and Recreation) is promoting two new movies. She’s in Alison Brie‘s new comedy Spin Me Round, and starts as the protagonist in the dramatic film Emily the Criminal.

Whether on a late night talk show host or a movie premiere, Aubrey has been rocking gorgeous mini dresses (as seen above on Kimmel, and below on the red carpet). The black and white dress below is Valentino.

One fan replied: “Well, you might as well have supermodel like legs to match the beautiful face!”

Aubrey looks like a professional model in L’Officiel Fasion Book Australia by MIKE RUIZ, below. Swipe to see her in belted bondage pants!

Below is the trailer for Spin Me Round, which will be in theaters on August 19.

Emily the Criminal (trailer below) is in theaters now.