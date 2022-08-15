Amara La Negra’s Ex-Boyfriend Returns On Love & Hip Hop Miami, “Doing What Works For Me”

On the Season 4 episode of Love & Hip Hop Miami, ‘Blessings and Curses,’ while Shay Johnson reveals a big secret, and Sukihana clashes with her cousin Isaiah and Kill Bill, Amara La Negra confronts her boyfriend Allan Mueses (father of her babies), “while her ex-boyfriend comes back into the picture.”

In the sneak peek video above, Amara meets her mother at a baby clothing boutique. Amara has since had her babies — adorable baby girls.

LHHATL fans will remember that in Season 3 (2020), Amara dated Emjay Johnson (Shay’s brother). Based on the video below, of him driving a Ferrari along the coast of Miami Beach, life has been treating him well. He wrote on Instagram: “Doing what works for me.“

Two years ago, Amara broke up with Emjay in the dramatic scene below.

Love & Hip Hop Miami airs Mondays at 9 pm on VH1, right after Love & Hip Hop Atlanta at 8 pm.