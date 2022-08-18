Allison Janney Stuns In Curve-Hugging, Off-Shoulder Dress, “Holding My Breath”

When not on a Hollywood movie set, Oscar Award-winning actress Allison Janney (I, Tonya) is promoting her next project. As seen in the photos below, Janney rocks a curve-hugging, off-shoulder dress by Michael Kors for the screening of the upcoming Netflix thriller, Lou. The 6-foot-tall star wears strappy heels by Stuart Weitzman.

Janney rocked a soft blonde look with gorgeous diamond stud earrings.

Janney knows how to rock a off-the-shoulder look as seen in white at the Emmys (below). Her fans love both dresses and are left breathless. As one replied: “Wheeeeew holding my breath.“

Janney plays the title character, Lou, a mysterious woman who helps her tenant, a mother (Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft County) who is desperate to find her daughter who’s been kidnapped by Lou’s estranged husband. Lou will be released on September 23, 2022.