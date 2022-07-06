‘The Challenge’ Host T.J. Lavin’s Hot Wife Stuns In Gorgeous Bikini Pics

‘The Challenge’ Host TJ Lavin’s Hot Wife Stuns In Bikinis, “Fueling My Body with Plants”

The 90-minute season premiere of The Challenge: USA is titled ‘The United States of Challenge.’ Host and BMX legend TJ Lavin welcomes 28 fan favorites from CBS reality competition shows including Survivor, Big Brother, The Amazing Race, and Love Island. MTV and CBS promise that the contestants will compete “in the most unpredictable and demanding game of their lives this summer.”

Grand prizes: $500,000, the title of Challenge Champion, and a spot on The Challenge: Global Championship (working title), which will stream exclusively on Paramount+.

When not on TV, Lavin spends time with his gorgeous wife, Roxanne Lavin, who looks amazing in a bikini as seen above and below.

With the stunning leopard-print two-piece photo above, Roxanne writes: “I’ve been fueling my body with plants for almost 5years. I’m athletic and live a very active lifestyle.“

Roxanne was a lingerie and bikini model, and a TV host. Check out her reel below. As she says: “My old hosting reel! Can’t believe some of this footage was almost 20yrs ago! What an exciting time in my life and how I met my husband.”

THE CHALLENGE: USA will premiere on Wednesday, July 6 at 9:30 pm on CBS; and will air Wednesdays at 9 pm.