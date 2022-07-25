Maren Morris Stuns In Denim Cutout Corset Mini Dress, “Incredible”

Country music star Maren Morris performed her first solo set at the Newport Folk Festival and she has the photos to prove it. As seen in the pics below, Maren rocked a cut-out denim corset mini dress for the big live event.

Note: The band The High Women, which consists of Maren, Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Amanda Shires, opened for Chris Stapleton at Wrigley.

When Maren shared the photos, fellow musician Lindsay Ell replied with one word: “Incredible.”

And when Maren shared the concert video above, she captioned it: “angsty girl summer.” Again, Lindsay Ell replied, “obsessed with this song.”