Kevin Bacon Gives Harry Styles Jewelry Tip with Needle and Thread

When not filming a blockbuster movie or series, Hollywood star Kevin Bacon (Footloose, Mystic River) likes to sing and with goats.

Before sharing his latest goat song, Bacon made the video below. He stands at the kitchen stove, making popcorn in a wok and makes a dad joke (it’s time to wok-n-roll).

As seen in the video above, Bacon then takes a needle and thread and shows his fans how to make a popcorn necklace. Bacon captioned the video: “Great track, @harrystyles, but I think I have some tips for you on jewelry.” Bacon proceeds to sing Styles’ song “Late Night Talking.”

Styles knows how to rock a necklace.

Get ready to see more of Bacon: he stars in the horror film They Slash Them (trailer below), and he’s currently filming Leave the World Behind with Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke.

They Slash Them will be released via Peacock on August 5th.