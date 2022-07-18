Katie Holmes Flaunts Nose Ring, “So Pretty” In White Hot Romper and Thigh-Highs

Hollywood movie star Katie Holmes (Batman Begins, The Giver, Jack and Jill) is promoting her new film, Alone Together, which will be in theaters on July 22. Katie not only stars in the pandemic-themed romantic comedy but she also wrote the script and directed.

Katie gave an interview to French magazine DuJour and is featured on the cover, as seen above in a creamy white romper and thigh-high socks. As Abby Cornish replied: “So pretty.”

Above is a close-up of Katie wearing a nose ring.

Below is the trailer for Alone Together.