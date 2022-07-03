Julie Chen Gives ‘Big Brother’ Housemates Clues, Fans “Glued To Their Phones”

Julie Chen Moonves is back to host Season 24 of the CBS reality competition show Big Brother. The premiere 90-minute episode will air July 6, 8 pm ET, and will be followed by the 90-minute premiere of the popular MTV competition series, The Challenge: USA (9:30 pm ET).

But here’s the thing: CBS isn’t announcing the houseguests until the day before: Tuesday, July 5. When Julie shared the Big Brother announcement below, one fan replied: “Y’all the real ones for not letting us go into this weekend glued to our phones.”

When Julie shared the photo below, she wrote: “can you spot any clues?“

Most fans note the butterfly ring Julie’s wearing, and are guessing butterfly-loving TikTok star Britini D’Angelo might be coming back. Other see Julie’s hair as a nod to Frankie Grande, brother of Ariana Grande whose signature look is the high ponytail.