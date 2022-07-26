Jessica Chastain Flaunts 112-Carat Blue Topaz, ‘Dripping In Gucci’

When not on the set of a Hollywood movie, actress Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Zero Dark Thirty, The Help) often models.

As seen below, she recently modeled for Gucci’s High Jewelry collection which includes the 112-carat blue topaz bracelet below. The cuff is framed by the word ‘Roma’ encrusted with diamonds and emeralds.

In the photos above, Jessica wears “a selection of solitaire rings showcasing the vivid hues of unique gemstones such as yellow beryl, blue tanzanite and pink tourmaline.”

She captioned the photo below: “Dripping in Gucci.”

Her fans are going wild over the photos and the video below. One noted the music: “That Cigarettes After Sex song is perfect for this.” That song is titled Apocalypse.

Get ready to see more of Jessica: she stars as country music star Tammy Wynette in the series George & Tammy.

It’s about the romance between Wynette and fellow famous country singer George Jones (Michael Shannon).