Jennifer Garner Working With ‘Veronica Mars’ Writer, “Really Magical”

The half-hour comedy TV series Party Down (2009-2010) was about a group of struggling actors who move to Los Angles to make it big but but end up working as pink bowtie-wearing caterers.

It starred Adam Scott (Severance, Parks and Recreation), Ken Marino (Childrens Hospital), and Lizzy Caplan (Masters of Sex), among many others.

Paul Rudd, Rob Thomas, Dan Etheridge and John Enbom were the writers of the show.

Twelve years later (the original series ended after Season 2), Party Down is making a comeback on Starz.

Jennifer Garner stars in the six-episode revivial, and Enbom is the showrunner. Swipe photos below to see the cast (including Garner, James Mardsen, Zoë Chao, and Tyrel Jackson Williams) on set.

Garner plays Evie, a big-time movie producer who, after a breakup, dates Henry (Scott). Note: The only original Party Down star not coming back, due to scheduling conflict, is Caplan.)

Scott said that filming Season 3 of Party Down was “a really magical month and a half or so while we were shooting,” and “it’s that particular combination of people where you have the greatest time. When you’re laughing and you can’t really breathe — we all needed it.”

Party Down showrunner Embom “made it big” in the biz as a writer for the original Veronica Mars starring Kristen Bell, who appeared on Party Down as Uda, the the uptight leader of the catering company.