Gwyneth Paltrow Eats Anchovies, Power Walks Around 1000-Year-Old Castle in Italy

Hollywood movie star Gwyneth Paltrow knows how to enjoy her time off.

As seen in the photo series below, taken during her stay at Hotel Castello di Reschio, a 1000-year-old castle that’s been turned into a decadent, luxury hotel nestled in 3750 acres of Umbrian wilderness in Tuscany, Italy.

Gwyneth captioned the photos above: “The most magical few days at one of my favorite places on earth.”

Be sure to swipe, to see her power walking with a friend (pic 5). More than one fan commented on her “powerwalking arms.”

RESCHIO also offers an outdoor cinema (above) and made to order pizzas (below), which are made with ingredients grown in the kitchen garden and are replenished with “foraged foods from the wild.”