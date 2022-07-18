Donna Mills, 81, Dances with Creepy Inflatable Tube Men at NOPE Premiere, “Jordan Peele Is a Genius”

Actress Donna Mills is best known for her roles in soap operas including Knots Landing (Abby Fairgate) and General Hospital (Madeline Reeves), and in movies including Clint Eastwood’s Play Misty for Me (Jessica). The gorgeous and talented 81-year-old actress is promoting her latest project, NOPE, Jordan Peele‘s new horror flick.

At the red carpet premiere, Mills wore a chic bright purple blazer with jeans and stood in front of a series of wacky air tube men designed to attract the eye to the NOPE movie poster. (Dozens of such inflatable tube people are featured in the film.) With the video above, Donna says: “Jordan Peele is a genius.”

Above is the trailer for NOPE, which will be in theaters on Friday, July 22.